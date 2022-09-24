Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL) Shares Bought by ARS Investment Partners LLC

ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Algoma Steel Group were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ASTL. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,413,000. Marathon Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Algoma Steel Group in the fourth quarter valued at $18,399,000. Philosophy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Algoma Steel Group in the first quarter valued at $15,526,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Algoma Steel Group in the first quarter valued at $14,664,000. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new stake in Algoma Steel Group in the first quarter valued at $13,856,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Algoma Steel Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Algoma Steel Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTL traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $7.50. 1,463,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,178,280. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.16. Algoma Steel Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.39 and a fifty-two week high of $13.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $731.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.38 million. Algoma Steel Group had a return on equity of 83.33% and a net margin of 24.16%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Algoma Steel Group Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Algoma Steel Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Algoma Steel Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.21%.

About Algoma Steel Group

(Get Rating)

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Steel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Steel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.