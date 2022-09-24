Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) Receives C$19.83 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$19.83.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Performance

TSE AQN opened at C$16.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$11.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.96 and a 200-day moving average price of C$18.29. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a twelve month low of C$16.75 and a twelve month high of C$20.19.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda.

