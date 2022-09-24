Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Buys 12,629 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,629 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $57,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $74,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $76,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 35.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $100,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,721,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,991,390. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.36. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.33 and a 52 week high of $55.07.

