Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Grows Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $1.42 on Friday, hitting $82.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,725,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,929,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.10. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $79.00 and a 1 year high of $106.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.48. The company has a market capitalization of $121.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.04.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Vertical Research lowered their price target on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

