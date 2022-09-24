Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Has $412,000 Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 106.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 781,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,256,000 after purchasing an additional 12,291,440 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $395,027,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $251,397,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,748,000. Finally, Paulson & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $180,650,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded down $2.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $153.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,597,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,722,487. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $152.64 and a one year high of $193.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.95.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

