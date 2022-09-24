Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up 1.5% of Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DVY. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 39,967.0% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,658,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,635 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,030,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,829 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7,874.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,287,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,778 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,536,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,305,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,354,000 after acquiring an additional 757,966 shares during the last quarter.

DVY traded down $2.47 on Friday, hitting $113.24. 1,675,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,143,412. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.43 and a 200-day moving average of $123.44. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $111.89 and a 12-month high of $133.33.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

