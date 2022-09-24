Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,690 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

TIP traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,059,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,245,527. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $107.39 and a twelve month high of $131.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.54.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

