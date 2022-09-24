Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Sells 70 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,277,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,875,816,000 after buying an additional 349,470 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,563,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,637,484,000 after buying an additional 589,293 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,704,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,951,231,000 after buying an additional 536,564 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,152,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,163,834,000 after buying an additional 195,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $809,193,000. Institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of PNC traded down $2.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $151.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,630,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,727,152. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.39 and a 12 month high of $228.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $62.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.21.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 27.32%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.50 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total transaction of $584,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,159,730.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PNC. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $168.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.78.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

