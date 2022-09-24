All Season Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 25,520 iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 25,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,931,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wright Fund Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,059,395,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,607,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,376,000 after purchasing an additional 264,500 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,104,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $311,843,000 after purchasing an additional 177,354 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,716,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,728,000 after purchasing an additional 594,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 81.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,420,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,576,000 after buying an additional 636,284 shares during the period.

Shares of TLT traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.70. The company had a trading volume of 23,042,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,141,471. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.67. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.56 and a 52-week high of $155.12.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

