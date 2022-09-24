All Season Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,052 iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $326,000. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 10,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of IWO traded down $5.19 on Friday, hitting $205.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 853,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,356. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $192.88 and a fifty-two week high of $329.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $229.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.03.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

