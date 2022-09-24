All Season Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) by 60.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,034 shares during the quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IGF. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 6,386.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 18,905 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 168,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 100,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares during the period.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of IGF stock traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.91. 582,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,610. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $52.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.79 and a 200 day moving average of $48.57.

