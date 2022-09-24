All Season Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $320,000 in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,381 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,085,538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,043,429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553,049 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,175,577 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,284,883,000 after purchasing an additional 442,979 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,614,179 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,086,712,000 after purchasing an additional 195,324 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,708,912,000. Finally, Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,463,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,909,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701,674 shares during the period. 45.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total value of $273,773.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,468.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total transaction of $273,773.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,468.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,846 shares of company stock worth $14,808,930. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded down $2.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $132.33. 6,091,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,567,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.99 and its 200 day moving average is $134.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.48. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $101.51 and a one year high of $148.04.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $19.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.38.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Featured Articles

