All Season Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 128,228 iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 128,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $13,118,000. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 11.2% of All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.82. The stock had a trading volume of 7,630,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,584,379. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.28 and a fifty-two week high of $116.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.05.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.179 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

