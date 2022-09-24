All Season Financial Advisors Inc. Takes $218,000 Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 826 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Cigna by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,486 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Cigna by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,510 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,828,000 after acquiring an additional 4,638 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,169 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CI shares. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Cigna in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cigna from $272.00 to $294.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Cigna from $258.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “mkt perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Cigna from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.58.

Cigna stock traded down $5.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $277.77. 1,892,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,950,662. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $191.74 and a twelve month high of $296.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $265.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $84.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.71.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.62 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $45.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.34 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.24 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.71%.

In related news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 6,521 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,993,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 6,521 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,793,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,993,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 3,458 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $933,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,572,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,158 shares of company stock valued at $11,581,956. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

