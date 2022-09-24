All Season Financial Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP)

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the first quarter worth $214,000.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:DFP traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.42. 128,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,196. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.79 and its 200-day moving average is $22.83. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.26 and a twelve month high of $28.94.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

