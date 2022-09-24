All Season Financial Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 21,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 1,635.1% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MPW traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.48. 17,528,979 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,414,706. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.19 and a 12 month high of $24.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.21.

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.29%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 58.00%.

MPW has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Medical Properties Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.10.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

