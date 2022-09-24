AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.40

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.40 and last traded at $9.40, with a volume of 230 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.56.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.18.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.0655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.58%.
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.
