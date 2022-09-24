AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.40

Posted by on Sep 24th, 2022

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWFGet Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.40 and last traded at $9.40, with a volume of 230 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.56.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.18.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.0655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,740 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. 26.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund

(Get Rating)

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.