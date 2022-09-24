AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.40

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.40 and last traded at $9.40, with a volume of 230 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.56.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.18.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.0655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund

About AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,740 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. 26.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

