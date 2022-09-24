Altiplano Metals (CVE:APN) Trading Down 4.3%

Altiplano Metals Inc. (CVE:APN – Get Rating) dropped 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 44,881 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 49,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Altiplano Metals Trading Down 4.3 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.21 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.24. The firm has a market cap of C$25.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.77.

About Altiplano Metals

(Get Rating)

Altiplano Metals Inc, a junior resource company, focuses on evaluating and acquiring exploration projects in Chile. It explores for copper, silver, iron, and gold deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Farellon project and Maria Luisa project located near the town of La Serena, Republic of Chile.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Altiplano Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altiplano Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.