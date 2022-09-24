American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Acquired by Destiny Wealth Partners LLC

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 3.6% in the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 113,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,864,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 16.6% in the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AEP. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.43.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of American Electric Power stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,096,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,453,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $80.22 and a one year high of $105.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.97. The stock has a market cap of $50.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.34.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 61.30%.

American Electric Power Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.