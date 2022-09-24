American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Bought by Berkshire Bank

Berkshire Bank raised its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,262 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McAdam LLC raised its position in American Express by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 6,744 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of American Express by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 3,804 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,548 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,343,000 after acquiring an additional 9,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 17,046 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of American Express stock traded down $2.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $140.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,035,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,792,878. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. American Express has a 12-month low of $134.12 and a 12-month high of $199.55. The company has a market capitalization of $105.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. Robert W. Baird raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Edward Jones raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.53.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

