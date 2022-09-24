Amp Trading 11.1% Lower This Week (AMP)

Amp (AMP) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 24th. In the last week, Amp has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. Amp has a total market cap of $494.24 million and approximately $5.12 million worth of Amp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Amp coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000265 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000330 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00011192 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070488 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10775941 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Nexus Dubai (NXD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00014149 BTC.
Amp Profile
Amp’s launch date was August 13th, 2020. Amp’s total supply is 99,444,922,957 coins. The official message board for Amp is medium.com/amptoken. The Reddit community for Amp is https://reddit.com/r/amptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Amp’s official Twitter account is @hyperspace_1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Amp is amptoken.org.
Amp Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Amp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Amp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.