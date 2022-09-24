Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Holdings Cut by Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA cut its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 310,879 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,864 shares during the quarter. Amphenol comprises 2.5% of Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA owned about 0.05% of Amphenol worth $20,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APH. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 19,913 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its stake in Amphenol by 0.4% in the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 37,595 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,833,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.6% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 3.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,168 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total transaction of $9,447,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amphenol news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total transaction of $9,447,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $1,538,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,101. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amphenol Stock Down 1.0 %

APH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com raised Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.44.

Shares of Amphenol stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,030,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.63. The company has a market capitalization of $40.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $61.67 and a 52 week high of $88.45.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 27.28%. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.97%.

Amphenol Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

