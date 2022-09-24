Analysts Set Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Price Target at $46.82

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.82.

FSNUY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DZ Bank lowered Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €26.00 ($26.53) target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €50.50 ($51.53) to €52.50 ($53.57) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. HSBC upgraded Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €60.25 ($61.48) to €54.95 ($56.07) in a research note on Friday, August 19th.

Get Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Stock Down 5.3 %

FSNUY stock opened at $5.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.10. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $5.32 and a 1-year high of $12.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.75.

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA ( OTCMKTS:FSNUY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.67 billion for the quarter. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 4.39%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.