Analysts Set Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Price Target at $24.44

Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Samsara to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Samsara from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Samsara from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Samsara in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Samsara from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Benjamin Calderon sold 39,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $556,407.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,343,172.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Samsara news, insider Benjamin Calderon sold 39,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $556,407.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,343,172.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 7,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $91,826.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,795,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,899 shares of company stock valued at $2,115,000 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Samsara

Samsara Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Warburg Pincus LLC bought a new position in Samsara during the first quarter valued at $113,432,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 41.0% in the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 5,424,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576,714 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 22.7% in the second quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 4,469,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,924,000 after acquiring an additional 828,097 shares during the period. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 911.0% in the first quarter. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,119,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712,411 shares during the period. Finally, Abdiel Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Samsara in the second quarter worth $36,557,000. 23.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IOT opened at $11.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.45 and its 200-day moving average is $13.57. Samsara has a 1 year low of $8.72 and a 1 year high of $31.41.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $153.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.70 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Samsara will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Further Reading

