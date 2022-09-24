Analysts Set The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Price Target at $75.67

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.58.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SO shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Argus raised their target price on Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $74.99 on Friday. Southern has a 12-month low of $60.99 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The company has a market cap of $79.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.05.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Southern will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.77%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $1,057,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,406,509.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $1,057,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,406,509.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,109,655. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern by 1.4% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Southern by 0.9% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its position in Southern by 3.7% in the first quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its position in Southern by 3.1% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC grew its position in Southern by 1.4% in the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

