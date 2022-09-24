ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Stock Position Lifted by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 2,230.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,920 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $82,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARKK. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at about $47,000.

ARKK stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.83. 29,165,904 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,371,445. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.43. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $35.10 and a one year high of $125.86.

