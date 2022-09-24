Arkansas Financial Group Inc. Has $280,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF)

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $412,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 364,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,475,000 after buying an additional 138,071 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 336.1% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 35,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 27,725 shares during the period. Treasure Coast Financial Planning bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,582,000. Finally, Stewardship Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the first quarter worth $688,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.33. 61,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,852. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a one year low of $51.40 and a one year high of $68.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.73.

