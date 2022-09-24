Arkansas Financial Group Inc. Has $6.86 Million Position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.49% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $6,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYG. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the first quarter valued at about $39,000.

Get iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Price Performance

IYG traded down $2.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $146.44. 150,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,098. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a one year low of $143.65 and a one year high of $205.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.31 and its 200 day moving average is $163.25.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.