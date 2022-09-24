Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) PT Set at €2.70 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1 – Get Rating) has been given a €2.70 ($2.76) price objective by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AT1. Barclays set a €4.10 ($4.18) target price on Aroundtown in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.00 ($3.06) target price on Aroundtown in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €5.00 ($5.10) target price on Aroundtown in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Baader Bank set a €4.80 ($4.90) target price on Aroundtown in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €6.20 ($6.33) price target on Aroundtown in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th.

Aroundtown Trading Down 2.1 %

ETR:AT1 opened at €2.33 ($2.37) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €2.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is €3.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Aroundtown has a 12 month low of €2.52 ($2.57) and a 12 month high of €6.35 ($6.48). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion and a PE ratio of 4.57.

About Aroundtown

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

