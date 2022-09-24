Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF (BATS:YPS) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF (BATS:YPS – Get Rating) was down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.76 and last traded at $19.76. Approximately 1,302 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.10.

Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF stock. Wolverine Trading LLC lifted its position in Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF (BATS:YPS – Get Rating) by 283.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,178 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC’s holdings in Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.