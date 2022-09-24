ARS Investment Partners LLC Acquires 161,500 Shares of Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO)

ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Rating) by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 438,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,500 shares during the quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC owned 0.57% of Mogo worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Mogo by 7.3% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,575,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,225,000 after purchasing an additional 377,422 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Mogo by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,095,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,167,000 after acquiring an additional 371,862 shares in the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mogo in the first quarter valued at about $2,598,000. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mogo by 343.2% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 454,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 351,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Mogo by 47.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 265,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 85,022 shares in the last quarter. 15.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mogo Stock Down 2.9 %

MOGO traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.87. The company had a trading volume of 175,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,162. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.47. Mogo Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $6.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mogo ( NASDAQ:MOGO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. Mogo had a negative return on equity of 20.83% and a negative net margin of 164.10%. The company had revenue of $13.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.38 million. Analysts predict that Mogo Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Mogo from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Mogo Company Profile

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada and internationally. The company provides digital solutions to the consumers to get in control of their financial health. It offers Mogo app to access a digital spending account with Mogo Visa Platinum Prepaid Card; MogoCrypto that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin; MogoProtect, a free ID fraud protection and monthly credit score monitoring; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage experience; and MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans.

