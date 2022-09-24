ARS Investment Partners LLC Buys 76,202 Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 792,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,202 shares during the quarter. MP Materials comprises 3.5% of ARS Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. ARS Investment Partners LLC owned 0.45% of MP Materials worth $25,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 29.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,398,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,898,000 after buying an additional 1,441,580 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 56.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,806,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,608,000 after buying an additional 1,729,193 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 61.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,208,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,661,000 after buying an additional 838,085 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 8.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,993,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,287,000 after buying an additional 160,885 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in MP Materials by 925.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,568,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,700 shares during the period. 71.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of MP Materials in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of MP Materials from $46.00 to $45.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.19.

In other MP Materials news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,000,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $151,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,603,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,778,765.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other MP Materials news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,000,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $151,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,603,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,778,765.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 146,935 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $4,707,797.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,159,250 shares in the company, valued at $37,142,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,084,016 shares of company stock valued at $190,276,278. 41.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MP traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.89. 3,393,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,008,510. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.83. MP Materials Corp. has a 12 month low of $27.48 and a 12 month high of $60.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 20.39 and a quick ratio of 19.75.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $143.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.75 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 49.26% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

