ARS Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

ARS Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 13,569 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 316,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,123,000 after purchasing an additional 71,503 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 462,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,312,000 after purchasing an additional 20,033 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,054,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,735,000 after purchasing an additional 507,151 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS PAVE traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 846,514 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.81. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $17.80.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.