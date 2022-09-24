ARS Investment Partners LLC Grows Position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI)

ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 1.08% of Perma-Fix Environmental Services worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PESI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services in the first quarter worth $123,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 99.9% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 15,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 5.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

PESI traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.51. The stock had a trading volume of 19,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,890. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $59.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 0.96. Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $7.30.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Perma-Fix Environmental Services from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Treatment, Services, and Medical. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.

