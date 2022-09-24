ARS Investment Partners LLC Has $10.03 Million Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

ARS Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,240 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. FedEx comprises approximately 1.4% of ARS Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $10,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,674,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,312,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031,046 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth $593,029,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 11,807.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 548,918 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $127,014,000 after purchasing an additional 544,308 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 24,340.9% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 490,284 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $113,447,000 after purchasing an additional 488,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,784,798 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,346,614,000 after acquiring an additional 394,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FDX shares. Loop Capital cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $339.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Cowen dropped their price objective on FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 price objective on FedEx in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on FedEx from $243.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.64.

In other news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 5,620 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $1,331,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,922,781. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total transaction of $2,838,809.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,664,178.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jill Brannon sold 5,620 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,331,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,781. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 48,810 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,898 in the last quarter. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FDX traded down $5.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $149.33. The stock had a trading volume of 7,195,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,589,650. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $38.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.21. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $146.65 and a 1 year high of $266.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.06.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($1.70). The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 16.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 33.97%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

