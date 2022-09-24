ARS Investment Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

ARS Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in Xcel Energy by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 68.2% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 28,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 11,672 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 15.5% during the first quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,058,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,562,000 after buying an additional 275,897 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 29.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,727,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,091,000 after buying an additional 396,291 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth $334,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on XEL shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.40.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of XEL stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.56. 2,695,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,572,408. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.34. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.15 and a 12-month high of $77.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.78%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

