ARS Investment Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL)

ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 78,537 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,501 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Richardson Electronics were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Richardson Electronics by 48.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Richardson Electronics in the first quarter valued at $332,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Richardson Electronics in the first quarter valued at $335,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 17.5% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 29,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Richardson Electronics by 69.2% in the first quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. 47.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Richardson Electronics alerts:

Richardson Electronics Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Richardson Electronics stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.96. 122,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,277. Richardson Electronics, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.14 and a 1 year high of $18.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.08 and a 200-day moving average of $14.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.53.

Richardson Electronics Announces Dividend

Richardson Electronics ( NASDAQ:RELL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $61.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.50 million. Richardson Electronics had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 7.98%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Richardson Electronics, Ltd. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. Richardson Electronics’s payout ratio is 18.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Richardson Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Richardson Electronics news, VP Kathleen Mcnally sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $155,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,647 shares in the company, valued at $521,528.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Richardson Electronics news, CFO Robert J. Ben sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $72,630.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,930.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kathleen Mcnally sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $155,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,528.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,500 shares of company stock worth $826,230. 33.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Richardson Electronics Profile

(Get Rating)

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. Its Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; technical services for microwave and industrial equipment; and power conversion and RF and microwave component for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Richardson Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richardson Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.