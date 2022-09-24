ARS Investment Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

ARS Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 917,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 11,278 shares during the period. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions accounts for 1.7% of ARS Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $12,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 428.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 103.9% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KTOS traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 995,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,315. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -56.25 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.65 and a 200 day moving average of $15.26. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $11.14 and a one year high of $23.67.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $224.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.57 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $143,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,952,035.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $143,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,952,035.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total value of $100,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 344,269 shares in the company, valued at $4,919,604.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $713,220. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.71.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

