Asia Dragon Trust (LON:DGN) Shares Down 1.6%

Shares of Asia Dragon Trust plc (LON:DGN – Get Rating) were down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 422 ($5.10) and last traded at GBX 424 ($5.12). Approximately 32,082 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 100,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 431 ($5.21).

Asia Dragon Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 436.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 434.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £508.59 million and a P/E ratio of -7.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.28.

Asia Dragon Trust Company Profile

Edinburgh Dragon Trust Plc is closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region, excluding Japan and Australasia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

