Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Shares Acquired by Redwood Investments LLC

Redwood Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311,328 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,559 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC owned about 0.86% of Aspen Aerogels worth $3,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ASPN. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the first quarter valued at $61,788,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 797,432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,704,000 after purchasing an additional 436,343 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 510,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,602,000 after acquiring an additional 133,618 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 491,832 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,958,000 after acquiring an additional 69,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 441,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,214,000 after acquiring an additional 21,112 shares during the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ASPN shares. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $44.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aspen Aerogels presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.89.

Shares of ASPN traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,613. The firm has a market cap of $412.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 2.19. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.93 and a 1-year high of $65.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.34.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $45.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.64 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 46.41% and a negative return on equity of 46.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

