Aspen Pharmacare (OTCMKTS:APNHY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.66

Shares of Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.66 and last traded at $7.66, with a volume of 40 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.66.

Aspen Pharmacare Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.72 and a 200-day moving average of $9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Aspen Pharmacare Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1332 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd.

About Aspen Pharmacare

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies specialty and branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in Commercial Pharmaceuticals and Manufacturing segments. The company provides general anesthetics, muscle relaxants, and topical agents under the Anaesthetics brand; and a range of injectable anticoagulants with a focus on low molecular weight heparins, Xa inhibitors, and heparin derivatives under the Thrombosis brand.

