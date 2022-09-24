Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Associated Capital Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Associated Capital Group Stock Performance

NYSE AC opened at $35.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.93 and a 200 day moving average of $39.12. The company has a market capitalization of $790.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.58 and a beta of 1.16. Associated Capital Group has a one year low of $33.69 and a one year high of $47.50.

Insider Activity at Associated Capital Group

Associated Capital Group ( NYSE:AC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a negative net margin of 165.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $2.55 million for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $28,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,940. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 5,900 shares of company stock worth $147,064 in the last 90 days. 85.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Associated Capital Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 69,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000. 9.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

