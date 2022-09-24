AstraZeneca’s (AZN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a £120 ($145.00) price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a £101 ($122.04) price target on AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut AstraZeneca to a neutral rating and set a £110 ($132.91) price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £125 ($151.04) price objective on AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, September 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a £125 ($151.04) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,800 ($118.41) price objective on AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of £108.05 ($130.55).
AstraZeneca Stock Performance
LON:AZN opened at £100.16 ($121.02) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £155.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -170.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of £107.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of £104.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.31. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of GBX 8,090.32 ($97.76) and a 1-year high of £115.40 ($139.44).
AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend
About AstraZeneca
AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.
