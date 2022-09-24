Atlas Brown Inc. Acquires 6,643 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,307 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,643 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 24,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.2% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 41,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 14.4% in the second quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 3,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of AT&T to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.41.

AT&T Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of T opened at $16.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.91 and its 200 day moving average is $19.98. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.85 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.