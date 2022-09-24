Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Shares Gap Down to $584.80

Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $584.80, but opened at $566.18. Atrion shares last traded at $566.18, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Atrion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 13th.

Atrion Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $976.32 million, a P/E ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $626.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $652.03.

Atrion Increases Dividend

Atrion ( NASDAQ:ATRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $48.88 million during the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 14.03%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $2.15 dividend. This is an increase from Atrion’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. This represents a $8.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Atrion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atrion

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantum Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Atrion during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Atrion by 4.7% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 43,209 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,808,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its holdings in shares of Atrion by 0.7% during the first quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 6,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Atrion during the first quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Atrion by 6.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,402 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Atrion

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

Featured Stories

