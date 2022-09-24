Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $12.60

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:AI – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$12.60 and traded as low as C$11.40. Atrium Mortgage Investment shares last traded at C$11.45, with a volume of 37,594 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$13.90 target price (down from C$14.28) on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th.
Atrium Mortgage Investment Stock Down 2.7 %
The company has a quick ratio of 93.60, a current ratio of 93.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$480.01 million and a PE ratio of 11.14.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Atrium Mortgage Investment news, Director Robert Goodall sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.15, for a total value of C$106,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at C$1,303,573.50.
About Atrium Mortgage Investment
Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation, a non-bank lender, provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, which includes first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.
Recommended Stories
- Will Wall Street’s Enthusiasm About Datadog Lead To Big Gains?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/19 – 9/23
- Why Does Tesla Stock Remain Resilient?
- Are Layoffs At A Small-Cap Tech A Bellwether For Housing Stocks?
- Is Costco’s Post-Earnings Price Weakness A Good Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.