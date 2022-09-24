Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $12.60

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:AI – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$12.60 and traded as low as C$11.40. Atrium Mortgage Investment shares last traded at C$11.45, with a volume of 37,594 shares.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$13.90 target price (down from C$14.28) on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

The company has a quick ratio of 93.60, a current ratio of 93.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$480.01 million and a PE ratio of 11.14.

Atrium Mortgage Investment ( TSE:AI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$18.20 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. will post 1.0399999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Atrium Mortgage Investment news, Director Robert Goodall sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.15, for a total value of C$106,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at C$1,303,573.50.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation, a non-bank lender, provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, which includes first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

