AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Bell Bank

Bell Bank grew its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350,927 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 63,039 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for 0.9% of Bell Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Bell Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $7,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 7.0% during the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 55,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 0.5% in the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 133,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in AT&T by 2,243.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 955,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,027,000 after buying an additional 914,700 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 9.7% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 29,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 10.1% in the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 72,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 6,643 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of AT&T to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.41.

AT&T Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE T traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $16.01. 46,225,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,090,668. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.85 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The company has a market cap of $114.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.98.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.