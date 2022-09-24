AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Abacus Planning Group Inc.

Abacus Planning Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,184 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 585,666,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,839,297,000 after buying an additional 13,066,523 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 521,448,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,321,826,000 after buying an additional 5,777,961 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in AT&T by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,803,443,000 after buying an additional 11,494,986 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co boosted its holdings in AT&T by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 197,426,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,665,180,000 after buying an additional 3,722,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $1,740,054,000. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on AT&T to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial lowered their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.41.

AT&T Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of T stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.01. 46,225,624 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,090,668. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.98. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.85 and a 52-week high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 40.81%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.