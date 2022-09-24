Audius Trading 8.5% Lower This Week (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 24th. Audius has a total market cap of $242.85 million and approximately $6.27 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Audius has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar. One Audius coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00001144 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Audius Profile

Audius’ genesis date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,114,627,319 coins. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. Audius’ official website is audius.co. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com. Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Audius Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

