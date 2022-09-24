Augur Trading 2.3% Lower Over Last Week (REP)

Augur (REP) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One Augur coin can now be purchased for $7.18 or 0.00037830 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Augur has a market capitalization of $55.00 million and $4.62 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Augur has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000265 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000329 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00008320 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00011166 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070216 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10810896 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
Augur Profile
Augur launched on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 7,655,537 coins. The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Augur is augur.net. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Augur Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Augur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Augur using one of the exchanges listed above.
